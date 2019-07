GALLIPOLIS — Travis Lee Barton, 36, of Gallipolis, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

He is the beloved son of Ronald Barton of Ravenswood, West Virginia, and Patricia Barton of Gallipolis.

He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Shane and Elizabeth Barton of Oak Hill, Ohio and his sister, Brooke Barton Young of Gallipolis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.