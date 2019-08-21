CULLODEN, W.Va. — Van Buren Robbins, Jr., 73, of Culloden, W.Va., formerly of Gallipolis, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 13, 1946 in Henderson, W.Va., a son of the late Van Buren Robbins and Georgia Frances Mayes Robbins. Additional family that has preceded him in death are a daughter, Angela Robbins, and three sisters, Genevieve Higgins, Marceline Schultz, and Betty Moore. Van was a US Marine Veteran having served in the Viet Nam War. He was a retired deck hand with Ohio River Company.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jason W. Robbins, Sr., and Violet Robbins of Culloden; two brothers, Darwin H. Robbins of Gallipolis and Ralph Earl Robbins of Rayville, La.; four grandchildren, Jason W. Robbins, Jr. of Culloden, Veronika Robbins of Culloden, Joshua Robbins of Ohio, and Charles Tucker of Buffalo, W.Va.; two great grandchildren, Elijah Tucker and Alexianna Robbins; and a special friend, Rick Bowles.

A celebration of life will be held at his residence, 2230 1st Street Culloden, W.Va., 25510 at 6 p.m., Sunday August 25, 2019. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family and condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.