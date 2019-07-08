COLUMBUS — Vicky Bea Miller, 72, of Columbus and formerly of Gallipolis and Fremont, left this world on Tuesday, July 2nd following a short illness.

She was surrounded by family at the time of her crossing. Vicky was born April 24, 1947 in Gulfport, Mississippi, to the late Grant and Jane (Schmid) Rinehart.

She was a 1965 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and brought joy to several workplaces throughout her lifetime, most recently as a legal secretary for Vorys Law Firm. An avid writer, she had several short stories and poems published throughout her life. In addition to writing, her passions were spending time with family and friends (where everyone gets a hug) and Ohio State Football (where everyone gets a hug). Her larger than life presence and her sparkle will be greatly missed.

Vicky is survived by her daughter, Rocky Miller; son, Aaron (Becki) Miller; grandchildren, Sam, Tess and Jake Miller and Jackson Dupler; brothers, Jack (Angelica) Rinehart and Fred (Karen) Rinehart; nephew Grant (Karen) Rinehart; niece, Jamie Rinehart; great-niece, Madison Rinehart; and many other family and friends that she loved dearly.

A celebration of Vicky's life will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 1-4 p.m. at Mezzo Restaurant and Bar in Dublin. There will be an opportunity to share thoughts or stories remembering Vicky for those who would like to do so.