GALLIPOLIS — Victor Burgess, 97, of Gallipolis went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.

Victor was born on July 19, 1921 in Manton, Michigan, to the late Bernice Burgess and the late Warren Harris. He was raised by his grandparents, Ira and Maggie Burgess, who preceded him in death. Victor attended Manton Rural Agricultural School, graduating in 1939. He attended Business Seminar at the University of Michigan. In 1942, Victor married Lorna Jean Russell, daughter of Floyd and Madge Russell. To this union were born three children, Victor Floyd, Leslie Gail, and Cynthia Jo. In 1942, Victor went into the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific Wars. He worked for Chris Craft, transferring from the Cadillac Plant to Gallipolis. He left Chris Craft for Federal Mogul, where he spent 20 years, retiring at age 70.

Victor was an avid gardener, both in vegetable and flowers. He loved growing plants, just to give them away. Victor was also very active in church work as a Sunday School teacher and trustee for many years. He leaves behind his church family.

Victor was preceded in death by his second wife, Nora, in February 2019. They were married in 1994, after the death of his first wife, Lorna. Victor was also preceded in death by his mother and stepfather; two brothers, Karl and Robert; sister, Karlan; son, Leslie Gail Burgess; and daughter-in-law, Mary Wooten.

Victor leaves behind his son, Victor Floyd "Bud" (Judy) Burgess of West Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Cynthia Jo (Ron) McDaniel of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; stepson, Ted Wooten of Bidwell; stepdaughter, Norena Montgomery of Gallipolis; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral service for Victor will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Mina Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be given at the graveside by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

