GALLIPOLIS — Violet Ruth Halley, 95, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care Center, Gallipolis.

Born on April 1, 1924 in Swan Creek, Ohio, Violet was the daughter of the late Stan and Anna Waugh. Violet was married to the late Ronald Halley. She was a housekeeper who enjoyed flower gardening, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and cooking Sunday dinners.

Violet is survived by her son, Ronnie (June) Halley of Gallipolis; daughter, Barbara Gunn (Chuck Landon) of Barboursville, W.Va.; and daughter-in-law, Connie Halley of Gallipolis. She is also survived by four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Violet was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Halley, granddaughter, Jodie Trent; brothers, Grover Waugh and Charles Waugh; and sister, Mildred Arundel.

In accordance with Violet's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.