CHESHIRE — Violet Lee Dillon, 90, Cheshire, went to a home prepared for her by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 21, 2020.

Violet was born in the small town of Cyclone, West Virginia, on Christmas, 1929. She was such a blessing to her family as Violet was so kindhearted. And she loved…she loved with all her heart.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Jimmie Dillon, one sister, Venice Smith (Point Pleasant, W.Va.) and her five children, Rufus (Marine) Dillon (Athens), Willis (Rosa) Dillon (Albany), Barbara (Mike) Shaver, (Cheshire) Cecil Dillon (Athens), Bonnie Russell (Athens). Twelve grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Preceding her in death are her parents Alden and Fanny Paynter Christian (Chapmanville, W.Va.), brother Harold Christian (Chapmanville, W.Va.), brother Billie Christian (Barboursville, W.Va.), sister Joanne Blankenship, (Capitol Heights, MD).

A celebration of her new life will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to services at 1 p.m.

Burial will be at Athens Memory Gardens, Route 50, Athens, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Airline Church of Christ, P.O. Box 202, Albany, Ohio and/or Bradford Church of Christ, 38260 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.

