BIDWELL — Virginia Kathleen "Katie" Montgomery, age 94, of Bidwell, died Monday June 8, 2020 at Holzer Senior Care Center.

Born October 11, 1925 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Stanley E. Mooney and Viola Bush Mooney. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husband, Carl Monroe Montgomery; four brothers, Clifford Mooney, Hollis Mooney, Dean Mooney, and Harold Mooney; one sister, Dorothy Hoffhines; and by two grandchildren.

Katie was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Katie is survived by two daughters, Nancy Ann Altizer (Marion Angell) of Crown City and Carla Kay (Mark) Addis of Patriot; two sons, James Everett (Rosalie) Montgomery of Lancaster and Lyndon Monroe Montgomery of Coal Grove; eight grandchildren and by several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Garland Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in the Swan Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Dustin Roach, Mark Addis, Ronnie Montgomery, Tim Hensley, Jimmy Call, Lyndon Montgomery Jr. and Daniel Roach.

An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com