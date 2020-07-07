1/
Virginia Rood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

REEDSVILLE — Virginia M. Rood, 87, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio.

She was born July 14, 1932, in Reedsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Herbert and Stella Randolph Rood.

Virginia is survived by a sister, Dorothy Snyder and a brother, Ernest Rood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Rood, Marie Bogard, Gladys Shannon and Evalina Pickens and five brothers, Herbert, John, Albert, Harding and Everett Rood.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Eden Cemetery in Reedsville, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved