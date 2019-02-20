GALLIPOLIS — Virginia J. Tyler, 83, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her residence.

Born on November 11, 1935 in Gallipolis, Virginia was the daughter of the late Waid and Clara Liefheit Windon. Virginia was married to Lee E. Tyler, who preceded her in death on January 10, 2015. She was a homemaker, attended Cheshire Baptist Church, and was a member of Chester High School Class of 1953.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Kenny (Leisha) Baylor of Gallipolis, Wendell (Linda) Baylor of Gallipolis, and Ralph Baylor of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Cathy (Bruce) Gilmore of Gallipolis; step children, Keith (Cathy) Tyler of Gastonia, North Carolina and Renee (Kip) Williams of Prattville, Alabama; 11 grandchildren, Ryan (Macyn) Baylor, Brad (Brooke) Baylor, Ashley (Adam L.) Baylor, Carissa (Jake) Pessia, Jacob (Mackenzie H.) Gilmore, Blake (Kelly) Freeman, Hamp Freeman, Justin (Jessica) Tyler, Kenley Tyler, Jacob (Sarah) Williams, and Nick (Beth) Buck; great-grandchildren, Kezney, Nash, Carter, Cameron, Drake, Caleb, and Emilia; brother, Virgil (Kathryn) Windon of Pomeroy, Ohio; and sisters-in-law, Jane Ann Burns and Janice Wedemeyer.

The funeral service for Virginia Tyler will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Little officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

