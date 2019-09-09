GALLIPOLIS — Walter L. Hanna, age 97 years, 11 months, and 5 days, of Gallipolis, died Friday September 6, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born September 19, 1921 in Hume, Missouri, he was the son of the late Rufus A. and Bertha O. Spratt Hanna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two brothers, Delbert R. Hanna and Joseph L. Hanna and by one sister, Barbara A. Hanna Phillips.

Walter was very proud of his military background, having served during World War II in the United States Coast Guard aboard the USS Callaway. He attended the New Life Lutheran Church and Grace United Methodist Church. Walter was an excellent bowler and on a league at Skyline Lanes. He also loved to garden.

He is survived by his wife; Demmie L. Hanna of Gallipolis, Son, Warren L. Hanna of San Bernardino, California, two stepdaughters, Connie R. Briggs of Kodiak, Alaska and Rebecca Loscar of Gallipolis, a stepson, Michael D. Green of Port Charlotte, Fla., a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Loscar of McArthur , and two brothers; Milton Earl Hanna and Ted N. Hanna.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Kane and Pastor John Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail.

