GALLIPOLIS — Walter E. Woodyard Jr., age 89, of Gallipolis, died Thursday December 12, 2019 at Abbyshire Place.

Born September 2, 1930 in Crown City, he was the son of the late Walter E. and Hazel Brumfield Woodyard. In addition to his parents he was preceded by a sister, Hildred Caldwell and by four brothers, George, Hollis, Gene and Harlow Woodyard.

Walter was a self-employed mechanic and a United states Army Veteran. He loved music and played the guitar. For years his friends would come to his house on Tuesday evenings to play music and he greatly enjoyed their visits.

He is survived by a son, Walter David (Sherry) Woodyard of Columbus; four daughters, Connie Baldwin of Baltimore, Ohio, Sue Waugh of Oak Hill, Judy Calvert of Gallipolis and Dora Lee Collins of Utah; two sisters, Patty Rehl of Baltimore and Joann Jewell of Columbus along with several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m., Saturday December 21, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Sharp officiating. Military Honors will be presented at the funeral home by the #4464 Honor Guard.

