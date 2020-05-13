GALLIPOLIS — Wanda Lou Shaver Hively, 85, Gallipolis, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 11, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She was born February 5, 1935 in Gallia County, daughter of the late Francis Leroy and Ella Pauline (Fife) Shaver. A homemaker and member of Old Kyger Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Wanda married Charles Lee Hively June 4, 1955. Together, they shared 63 years of marriage before Charles preceded her in death October 25, 2018. She is survived by their daughters: Sharon (Johnny) Sanders, Gallipolis; Charlene (Carlton) Stroop, Circleville, and Doris (Mark) Irwin, Proctorville; grandchildren: Travis Sanders, Chris Stroop, Devon Stroop, Matt Irwin, Jamie Irwin and Amy Irwin Jackson; great-grandchildren: Trinity Sanders, Braylon Stroop, Elizabeth Stroop, Kayla Irwin, Olivia Jackson and Tobias Jackson. Also surviving are brother and sister, Robert Eugene (Linda) Shaver and Kathy Shaver Jordan, both of Gallipolis. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother, William Leroy Shaver. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She will be missed by many. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and by the recommendation of the CDC, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Pastor Sam Carman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, who is honored to serve the Hively Family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation consideration in Wanda's Memory to the Old Kyger Freewill Baptist Church, 16 Old Kyger Church Road, Cheshire, Ohio 45620 Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020.