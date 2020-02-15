PATRIOT — Wanda Mae Fillinger Holbrook, 79, of the Mudsoc Community Patriot, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. in Cabell Huntington Hospital after an accidental traumatic head injury.

Wanda was born on January 17, 1941 in Gallia County to Millard and Elva Martin Grube. Wanda graduated from GAHS in 1959. She had worked at the Gallipolis State Institute and Holzer Hospital. Wanda was a member of Guyan Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Wanda was passionate about her faith; she loved God dearly. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and crafting. In her younger years, all presents given were handmade. She loved being with family and grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by her children, Marty Williams of Patriot, Renee Weaver of Patriot, Sonya (Rich) Little of Washington Court House, and Tonya (Tony) Holbrook of Patriot; grandchildren, Amanda (Wayne) Myers of Oak Hill, Chrissy (Ed) Miller of Thurman, Matt (Danni Marie) Weaver of Mason, West Virginia, Melissa (Judd) Swindler of Crown City and Courtney (Phil) Metais of Beavercreek; step grandson, Curtis Holbrook; great grandchildren, Nathan, Emma, Audrey, and Jacob Vernon, Ava Clark, Bryson and Maddie Miller, Easton and Elin Weaver, Tristin and Brantley Swindler, and Olivia and Quinn Metais; and a brother, Tommy (Linda) Grube of Gallipolis.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Virgil Fillinger in 1990 and Charles "Gene" Holbrook in 2005; brothers, Marcus Grube, Merrill Grube, and Kenneth Grube; and step granddaughter, Kehte Little.

The funeral service for Wanda will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Her burial will follow in Neal Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

The pallbearers will be Marty Williams, Matt Weaver, Nathan Vernon, Phil Metais, Judd Swindler, and Steve Shaffer.

