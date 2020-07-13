Wayne Niday

GALLIPOLIS — Wayne Leslie Niday, 87, of Gallipolis, passed away, on Sunday, July 12 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Born October 1, 1932 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Bill and Mabel Niday. Wayne was a 1948 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He attended Ohio University and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy; stationed in Oakland, California. Wayne served his community in many ways over the years, including Clerk of the Gallipolis Township Board of Trustees; Treasurer and Clerk of Gallipolis City Schools; and Secretary of the Gallia County Jr. Fair Board. Wayne worked 41 years in the banking industry and retired from the Ohio Valley Bank as a Vice President in 1996.

Wayne attended Gallipolis Church of God. Wayne was an avid sports fan who enjoyed golf, Gallia Academy athletics, Ohio State and his Marshall Thundering Herd. He leaves behind a host of family and friends who will dearly miss his warm smile, strong faith and timeless wisdom. Although he answered to many names, his favorite was "Paps."

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie L. "Bill" and Mabel G. (Johnson) Niday; his wife, Alice (Koehler) Niday; his brother, Glenn J., Niday; his son-in-law, J. Gary Lane; and his first wife and mother of his children, Juanita L. (Shaver) Niday.

Wayne is survived by his children, Robin Lane, The Villages, Florida, James L. Niday, Gallipolis, Lisa (John) Rumley, Gallipolis, Boudi (Jimmy) Merry, Rodney; very special and longtime companion, Ina Belle Sibley, Gallipolis; grandchildren, Kaci (Stuart) Osborne, Cody Lane, Katy (Ricky) Clary, Kelly Bonice (Greg Russell), Leslie (Kevin) Lamphier, David (Emily) Rumley, Lindsey (Derek) Smith; great-grandchildren, Laney and Lilly Osborne, Isaac, Emma and Olivia Clary, Hadley and Rhett Lamphier, Preslie, Weston and Emmy Lou Smith; sister-in-law, Barbara V. Niday, Brookville; several nieces and a nephew; many good friends and his Friday Breakfast Club buddies.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cremeens-King Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. In order to protect all quests, and to comply with the social distancing regulations, we respectfully ask all individuals entering our facility to wear a facial covering at all times. Pastors Alvis Pollard, Paul Voss will officiate. Cody Lane, David Rumley, Isaac Clary, Ricky Clary, Stuart Osborne, Kevin Lamphier, Derek Smith, Greg Russell will serve as casketbearers. His Friday Morning Breakfast Club will serve as honorary casketbearers. Military graveside services will immediately follow at Mound Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's name may be sent to the GAHS Stadium Project, C/O Adam Clark, 2855 Centenary Rd., Gallipolis, OH 45631.