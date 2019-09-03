GALLIPOLIS — Wendell L. "Trey" Rossiter III, 20, of Gallipolis passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

Born on July 29, 1999 in Gallipolis, Trey was the son of Wendell L. and Misty Stanley Rossiter II, who survive him in Gallipolis. Trey graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 2018; he graduated from the Hocking College Fire Academy in December 2018 and their EMT school in May 2019. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Hocking College. Trey worked for the Gallia County Highway Department and for the Huntington Township Fire Department in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was also a member of District II Volunteer Fire Department and the Nelsonville Division of Fire and Rescue. He was a member of River City Fellowship where he played on the softball team. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed classic cars and car shows.

Trey is survived by his parents, Wendell and Misty Rossiter II; siblings, William Tyler Rossiter and Peytin Reece Rossiter of Gallipolis; maternal grandparents; Linda and Elmer Stanley of Gallipolis; paternal grandmother, Linda Harrison of Gallipolis; girlfriend, Caitlynn Beaver of Gallipolis; aunts and uncles, Scott and Tracy Stanley of Gallipolis, Roger and Janet Harrison of Vinton, Sherri Harrison of Alabama, and Tony Harrison of Gallipolis; several cousins; and extended family members.

Trey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Wendell Rossiter and uncle, Danny Harrison.

The funeral service for Trey will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at River City Fellowship with Pastor John O'Brien and Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the church. There will be a fireman's service on Friday at 7 p.m. at the church to honor Trey's service.

Pallbearers will be Wendell Rossiter II, Ty Rossiter, Elmer Stanley, Roger Harrison, Morgan Stanley, and Scott Stanley. Honorary pallbearers will be Kole Lambert, Kaleb Arms, Chandler Rife, Tony Harrison, and Damien Stover.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.