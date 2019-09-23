VINTON — Wesley Carl "Buster" Meeks, Jr., 93, Vinton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Holzer Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bidwell.

The son of the late Wesley Carl and Altha (Plumb) Meeks, Sr., he was born Marc h 3, 1926 at Concho, West Virginia. Buster was a United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II and his memberships included VFW Post #4464 and Gallipolis and American Legion Post #27, Gallipolis. He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, Bidwell, and a retiree of the Ohio River Company. He married Dorothy Louise Higley and she preceded him in death in 1997.

Surviving are daughters: Jeannette (Tim) Drummond, Vinton, Ohio; Darlene (Greg) Gibson, Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Cindy (Dean) Hess, Vinton; grandchildren: Daniel (Rosie) Drummond, Adam (Traci) Drummond, Jason Drummond, Meghan (Steven) Hudson, Ashlee Fitch, Michelle (Harrison) Roach, Ryan (Jessica) Gibson, Amber Hess and Tyler Hess; great-grandchildren: Abigail, Isabel, Elana Drummond; Logan and Chloe Drummond and Blake Hudson. Also surviving are siblings: Rebecca Richter, Huber Heights; Dan (Ida Mae) Meeks, Greenville; John Meeks, Brookville, Jessie Clagg, Cheshire, and special niece Sarah Smith.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by stepmother, Garnet Hoover Meeks; sister, Elizabeth Meeks Hoover and brothers, Charles "Tag" Meeks and Marlin Meeks.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail. Friends and family may call at the funeral home Wednesday 5-7 p.m.

