Wilbur Robinson

ALFRED — Wilbur E. Robinson, 77, left this earthly life on August 6, 2020 at his residence with his family at his bedside.

He was born on Nov. 23, 1942, in Alfred, Ohio, the son of the late Glen and Dorothy (Watson) Robinson. He spent his entire life in the Alfred community near many close friends and family.

He graduated from Eastern High School and was a truck driver for the biggest share of his life, working mostly on construction, but also worked on short road hauls in the '70's and '80's. He was an Orange Township Trustee for 8 years. He liked to farm with his father, raising beef cattle and mowing hay.

Wilbur played on a slo-pitch softball team that was comprised mostly of local friends and former classmates. Those times were the best, and it has been said by many family members and friends that he was like a father to them. Everybody knew Wilbur, and he never met a stranger. He will be so missed.

After retirement in 2003, he was most content sitting on his tractor cleaning up the farm. He was known for always doing things "his way". He loved to deer hunt and fish for Walleye on Lake Erie and in Canada. He became a Christian late in life and was baptized on his 76th birthday. He was a member of the Alfred United Methodist Church.

Wilbur is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marilyn; two daughters, Lori Morrison (Allen) and Lee Ann Fick; his only granddaughter, Olivia Fick of Loveland, Ohio; grandsons, Larry Ritchie and fiancée Alicia Mulford, Cody Morrison (Katlin) and Hayden Fick and twin great-grandsons, Nathan and Westin Ritchie; a sister, Marlene Donovan; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Janet Koehler; special nephews, Greg Winebrenner and Brian Connolly, along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; an infant brother, Ronald Robinson; a nephew, Derik Winebrenner; and a brother and sister-in-law, Okey and Janet Connolly.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, with Pastor John Frank officiating at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. To help in the fight against COVID-19, the family requests that everyone wear a face covering during the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Bearwallow Church of Christ in care of Ron Eastman, 43180 Bearwallow Ridge Rd., Coolville, OH 45723 or the Alfred U.M. Church in care of John Goodwin, P.O. Box 22, Pomeroy, OH 45769.

