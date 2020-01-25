RACINE — William (Noodle) Hayes, 75, of Racine (Antiquity community), went home Friday, January 24, 2020, at St Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.

He was Born July 27, 1944 at Middleport, to the late Arnold Wilson (Red) Hayes and Nettie Mae Badgley Hayes. He was a carpenter and mechanic. Noodle had a great love for his dogs and enjoyed working in his herb garden.

Survived by his known children Macenzie Hayes, Levi Ellis, Jeffrey Bodine Hayes, Tracy Hayes plus possible other children. Two brothers Bob and Walt Hayes, special friend David Graham, nine grandchildren known and others, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents preceded by daughter Vikki Hayes, son Brian Hayes, and brother Gene Hayes.

Memorial services are Friday, January 31, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland. A gathering of family and friends is 5 to 7 p.m., Friday before services. Noodle's burial will be at a later date at Smallwood Cemetery, Vinton. Online condolences @birchfieldfuneralhome.com.