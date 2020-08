GALLIPOLIS — William "Billy" McBrayer passed away August 18, 2020.

Born April 22, 1982, he was the son of Charles G. and Vicki (Gettles) McBrayer. He is survived by his mother, grandmother, Beverly Gettles, two brothers and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at the family's convenience. Burial will be at Centenary Cemetery, assisted by Willis Funeral Home.