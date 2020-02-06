CROWN CITY — William D. "Billy" Petrie, 85, formerly of Crown City, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020 at Kingsbrooke Life Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family.

Bill was born on November 24, 1934, the only child of Leslie and Maudell Fleure Petrie, who predecease him. He will be sorely missed by the love of his life, Sharon (Rankin) with whom he spent 66 years, married on April 6, 1956, and their children, Renee (Philip) Rose of Hamden; Kevin (Christy) of Gallipolis; and Kelly (Beth) of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Billy and Sharon have five grandchildren, Amanda (Steve) Conley and Eric Petrie of Gallipolis, Adam Petrie of Catlettsburg, Taylor Rose of Jackson and Evan Petrie of Denver, Colorado. They also have nine great-grandchildren.

How does one sum up 85 years of life in a few words? Bill spent most of his life in Crown City with Sharon, raising their children. He was a truck driver for 44 years, he was a member of the Crown City Methodist Church for many years, where he served as superintendent and Sunday School teacher; he was proud to be the former mayor and a volunteer firefighter for Crown City. Even though he spent the last few years of his life in Flatwoods, Kentucky, Crown City was always his home. He truly enjoyed his life there among family and friends, attending church, and serving the community.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery, Crown City. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Crown City Community Church in his remembrance. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com