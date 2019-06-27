SAN ANTONIA, Fla. — William E. "Bill" Roberts Sr., 85, of San Antonio, Fla., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.
A funeral service will be held at noon, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Chaplain Victor J. Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy. Military graveside rites will be given by the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home.