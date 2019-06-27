William "Bill" Roberts Sr.

Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Obituary
SAN ANTONIA, Fla. — William E. "Bill" Roberts Sr., 85, of San Antonio, Fla., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Chaplain Victor J. Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy. Military graveside rites will be given by the Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, Wednesday, July 3 at the funeral home.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019
