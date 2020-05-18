REEDSVILLE — William Bartlett Sharp, 82 of Reedsville, Ohio, died at the Overbrook Rehab Center in Middleport, Ohio, on May 16, 2020. He was born in Jackson, Ohio, on April 9, 1938, and was the son of the late Garland Abraham and Cora Heading Sharp. He had worked in the Foundry Business and was a Nazerene by faith. He loved spending time with his grandchildren whom he dearly loved and enjoyed playing his guitar. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Sharp; a son, Brian (Stacie) Sharp of Reedsville, Ohio; a daughter, Karen (Ross) Brechbuhl of Middleport, Ohio; a son, Kevin Sharp of Reedsville, Ohio; a son, Bill Van Dyke; a son, Mark Van Dyke; his grandchildren, Ian C. (Mady), Kylie C., Jasen V. Sharp, Jamie Lynn Van Dyke, Samantha Van Dyke; and a sister, Ruth Scarberry of Lima, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Terry Sharp; an infant grandchild, Trevor K. Sharp; sister, Pauline Linton; brother, Jack Sharp; sister, Margaret Osborne; brothers, Paul Sharp and Abe Sharp. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020.