William Sorden
1928 - 2020
William "Bill/JR/Junior" Franklin Sorden Jr. went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born on Nov. 5, 1928, in Chester Twp., Meigs County, Ohio, to William Franklin Sorden Sr. and Christine (Wolfe) Kessler. He was a 1947 graduate of Chester High School in Chester, Ohio. He retired from Sorden Tool & Machine Inc. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Gray Martin; and step-mother, Mona Sorden. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann (Shier/Hobson) Sorden; son, Mark (Nancy) Sorden; daughter, Dianna Martin; three step-sons, Charles (Teresa) Hobson, Carl Hobson and George (Sonya) Hobson; step-daughter, Kathleen Hobson; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; six great step-grandchildren; special cousins, Mary Kathryn (Tuttle) Rose, Charles Sorden and Raymond Wolfe; and ex-wife, Aubry (Bailey) Spore. A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
