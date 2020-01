RUSSELL, Ky. — William (Bill) Taylor, 61, Russell, Ky., passed away after a long illness at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital on January 16, 2010.

He was the son of the late Ernest Jake Taylor and Eva Mae Taylor. He was preceded in death by siblings John Taylor and Pamela Littlejohn.

He is survived by his wife, Kitty Taylor; two children, Kate Brewer of Vinton, Ronald Shilo of Russell; brothers Randy Taylor of Ironton, Terry Taylor of Sciotoville, Bryan Taylor of Vinton and three grandchildren.