RACINE — William "Bill" Ward, 85, of Racine, passed away, at 5:20 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Arbors at Pomeroy. Born June 1, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late James and Alice Rebecca Trumbo Ward Guth. He graduated from the Ohio State University Agriculture program. He was a farmer and truck driver, and a member of Racine United Methodist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Clark, of Racine; son, James Paul (Melissa) Ward, of Huber Heights, Ohio; and grandchildren, William Clark and Zoe Ward. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ellen Rompel Ward; a brother, James Ward; a sister, Becky Baughman; and his step-father who raised him, Harold Guth. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Interment will be in the Wells Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store