William Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RACINE — William "Bill" Ward, 85, of Racine, passed away, at 5:20 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Arbors at Pomeroy. Born June 1, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late James and Alice Rebecca Trumbo Ward Guth. He graduated from the Ohio State University Agriculture program. He was a farmer and truck driver, and a member of Racine United Methodist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Clark, of Racine; son, James Paul (Melissa) Ward, of Huber Heights, Ohio; and grandchildren, William Clark and Zoe Ward. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ellen Rompel Ward; a brother, James Ward; a sister, Becky Baughman; and his step-father who raised him, Harold Guth. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Interment will be in the Wells Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved