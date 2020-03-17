MARYSVILLE — Willie Joe Thompson, age 87, of Marysville, passed away after a brief illness in the morning hours on March 12, 2020, at OSU Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus.

Born Nov, 28, 1932, in Bradford, to William Pressley and Lillie Mae Thompson, Joe was the older brother to five sisters and grew up in Ohio and Tennessee.

Joe graduated as the salutatorian of the Mercerville High School class of 1951. He married Phyllis Nell (Sheets) on Nov. 27, 1954, and they were married for nearly 53 years until her death in 2007. Joe and Phyllis had a daughter, Jolene (Chip Tansill) Thompson of Galena, in 1966. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and then worked as a bookkeeper at Dayton Power & Light (DPL) while attending classes at the University of Dayton (UD). After graduating from UD, he worked as an electrical distribution engineer at DPL in Dayton, Sidney, Bellefontaine and Marysville for the rest of his career. He married Linda Lou Smith on Dec. 2, 2012.

Joe is preceded in death by his brother William Junior, his parents, and his wife Phyllis.

He is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Jolene, sisters Helen Plants of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Edna Gluth of Johnson City, Tenn., Hettie (Ronnie) Trout of Patriot, Jeannie Gillott of Dayton and Margaret (Mike) Connaughton of Plantations, Fla. Joe is also survived by numerous family and friends.

Joe lived life to its fullest. He faced adversity with strength, grace and wit. He found great joy in family, friends, community and music. He loved to stay active and enjoyed tennis, racquetball, woodworking, crossword puzzles, and especially golf. He brought the gift of music to residents at local nursing homes for many years. He leaves a wonderful legacy as a devoted father, husband, brother, son, brother-in-law, friend, coworker and neighbor.

Arrangements are being handled by Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. A private, family graveside service will take place at Harrison Township Cemetery near South Bloomfield. Pastor Peggy Hoy of Marysville First United Methodist Church will officiate. A celebration of life will be planned for later this spring in the Marysville area. Beginning March 16, you can register at williejoethompson.wixsite.com/lifecelebration to receive information about the celebration as that becomes available.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of Joe Thompson to the Gallia County Local Schools Music Department, 4836 St. Rte. 325, Patriot, OH 45658. The family extends appreciation to the doctors and nurses at OSU Ross Heart Hospital for their care of Joe. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.