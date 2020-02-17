GALLIPOLIS — Wilma Jean Johnson age 89, of Gallipolis died Sunday morning February 16, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born June 21, 1930 in Cheshire, she was the daughter of the late George Adam and Rena Violet Little Fife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a brother, William "Bill" Fife and by an infant sister.

Wilma Jean retired from the Heiner's Bakery Thrift Store and formerly worked at Bob Evans Restaurant for many years.

She is survived by a son, Jeff Johnson of Gallipolis, a brother, Gary (Kathy) Fife of Gallipolis, nephew, Greg (Teresa) Fife, two great nephews, Greg Fife Jr. and Justin Fife and by a long-time friend, Irene Wise of Letart, W.Va.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday February 21, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Rev. Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, one hour prior to services.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com