KEMPER, Kentucky — Yourel Hunt, age 95 of Kemper, Kentucky died Thursday morning July 9, 2020 in Vinton.

Born September 18, 1924 in Pikeville, Kentucky he was the son of the late Jesse and Lydia Ramey Hunt. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by two wives, Dixie Coleman Hunt and Marie Lester Hunt, two brothers, Vernon and Oville Hunt, and by sister, Bertha Adkins.

Yourel was a retired coal miner. He was a hardworking and simple man who lived a simple life.

He is survived by two sons, Darrel (Emma) Hunt of Little River, South Carolina, Larry D. (Sue) Hunt of Vinton; daughter, Sandy Rey of Burbank, Illinois; brother, Louis Hunt of Vinton; sister, Nellie (Glenn) Blankenship of Beckley, West Virginia; three grandchildren, Angel Morris, Larry Lee Hunt and Ryne Hunt and seven great grandchildren, Austin Ashburn, Levi Ashburn, Eli Hunt, Jace Hunt, Jacob Morris, Zachary Morris and Ashley Morris.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1 p.m., Monday July 13, 2020 at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park in Big Rock, Virginia.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
