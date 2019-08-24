NEWARK — Zoe Ann (Lawson) Barnhart of Newark, Ohio died early Saturday morning, Aug. 17, 2019 at her home with her husband and children surrounding her.

Zoe was born April 5, 1937, in South Charleston, W.Va. She is the daughter of Carl Lawson and Naomi (Lawson) Hutchinson.

Leaving this world before her were many family members including a son, Gregory Angel and his son, Chad Angel.

Surviving and left to cherish so many precious memories are her husband, Ronald Barnhart; daughters, Cathi (Hugh) Lucas of Newark, Leah (Patrick) Boggs of Upper Arlington; sons; Dale (Kathleen) Barnhart of Columbus, and Kenneth (Robin) Barnhart of Florida. Also left behind and so dear to her heart were 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Her greatest ministry in life was devotion and caring for her husband of nearly 61 years and the treasured time spent loving and encouraging so many of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her sister-in-law Ruth Barnhart survives her along with many nieces and nephews. Zoe cherished her relationships with her friends, co-workers, neighbors, and caregivers. Her zest for life and love for the Lord was contagious and her impact on those around her left an imprint on many hearts. Her suitcase was always packed and ready for the next adventure. She was blessed by the ministry of Spring Hills Baptist Church.

She retired from National City Bank in Lancaster. After retiring she enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, sewing, her many pets, and most of all, spending time with her precious family.

Following cremation, the family will be having a private memorial service and burial in Burlingham where she will be interred in the Burlingham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to at www.donate.lls.org or the ASPCA at www.secure.aspca.org.