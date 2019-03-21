|
|
CAMBRIDGE - Allen Eugene Lewis (Charlie Brown), a resident of Cambridge, MD, formerly of Hoopers Island, passed away on March 15, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center after battling a long term illness. He was the son of the late Agnes Lewis Walters and Dewey Walters of Hoopers Island.
'Gene" Lewis was survived by his wife of 19 years, Patricia Lewis, and four children: Anthony Hill, Chris Hill, Jennifer Price, Tyler Burton; and 16 grandchildren. Also survived by four siblings: Chris Walters, Douglas Walters, Connie Bell and Linda Willey.
Allen was a hard worker at the Wroten Island Gunning Club for several years as well as several seafood facilities. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge, MD, on March 20 at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions can be made there as well.
Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 22, 2019