Carl "Buddy" C. Horsman, Sr. , 96, of Vienna, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.
Born August 7, 1923 at Lewis Wharf, he was the son of the late Charles Christopher Horsman and Evelyn Blanche Richardson Horsman.
In his early years, Carl worked as a farmer and in his later years worked as farm service manager for Kerr-McGee and ConAgra. He was one of the original members of Linkwood Salem Volunteer Fire Company; a member of Vienna Volunteer Fire Company and the Chicone Ruritans. Baking was his passion which he shared with family and friends his pies, cakes and cookies. He was always willing to bake for community projects.
He is survived by three sons, Robert Horsman, Sr. and wife Debbie of Vienna, Harold Horsman and wife Valerie of Hurlock, and Thomas Horsman and wife Jean of Linkwood; a daughter, Della Richardson and husband Rex of Mt. Airey; a stepson, Jimmy Newcomb of Easton; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; a brother, James Arnold "Turk" Horsman of Hurlock; nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Kristie Cooper, his caregiver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Willey Horsman; his second wife, June Horsman; a son, Carl C. Horsman, Jr.; a stepson, Dickie Newcomb; a sister, Marie Mumford; two brothers, Roy Horsman and Charles Horsman.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00PM at the pavilion on the Nanticoke River in Vienna. Rev. Mary Ann Farnell will officiate. Interment in Dorchester Memorial Park will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802 or Chicone Ruritan Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 42, Vienna, MD 21869.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in Dorchester Star on Jan. 17, 2020