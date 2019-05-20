Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
For more information about
Catherine Reiter
Catherine Reiter
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Catherine Ann Reiter Obituary
On May 17, 2019; Catherine Ann Reiter (nee Liberto); beloved wife of the late James Thomas Reiter Sr.; loving mother of Barbara A. Boone, James T. Reiter Jr., Michael J. Reiter, Jeffrey C. Reiter, Richard L. Reiter, Katie M. Reiter, and the late Catherine Ann Reiter; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Anthony Liberto and Rosalie Baer.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228; where prayers will follow at 12 p.m. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in Dorchester Star on May 24, 2019
