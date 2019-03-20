EAST NEW MARKET - Charles T. McMahan, 79, of East New Market, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center.

He was born in Cambridge on August 6, 1939 and was a son of the late Marvin and Lenora Todd McMahan.

Mr. McMahan attended schools in Dorchester County. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. On Oct. 15, 1960, he married the former Judith Hughes. For over 30 years, he owned and operated McMahan's Auto Repair and was well known as an expert auto mechanic. He had a love for antique cars and motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Hughes McMahan; a sister, Tyann Gore; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Mr. David Tolley officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .