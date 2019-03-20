Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles T. McMahan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles T. McMahan Obituary
EAST NEW MARKET - Charles T. McMahan, 79, of East New Market, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center.
He was born in Cambridge on August 6, 1939 and was a son of the late Marvin and Lenora Todd McMahan. 
Mr. McMahan attended schools in Dorchester County. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. On Oct. 15, 1960, he married the former Judith Hughes. For over 30 years, he owned and operated McMahan's Auto Repair and was well known as an expert auto mechanic. He had a love for antique cars and motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Hughes McMahan; a sister, Tyann Gore; as well as several nieces and nephews. 
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Mr. David Tolley officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now