Connie B. Nickerson, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Segura de Leon (Spain) on February 5, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Fernando Bejarano Rubio and Dolores Tomillo Arroyo.
On July 5, 1958, she married Donald L. Nickerson. Connie was a homemaker and she enjoyed going to the casinos, quilting, sewing, crafts, antiquing, and shopping.
She is survived by her husband Donald L. Nickerson of Cambridge, a daughter Anna Willey and husband Mike of Cambridge, four grandchildren Mike Willey, Jr. and wife Dani of Cambridge, Crystal Schuyler and husband Steven of Cambridge, Dianna Willey Carter and husband Ryan of Mardela Springs, and Corbett Robbins of Trappe, 8 great grandchildren, a sister in law Janice Pritchett of East New Market, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Connie is preceded in death by a daughter Dolores Robbins, son in law Woody Robbins, a granddaughter Sophia Robbins and a grandson Donald "DJ" James Robbins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Willey, Jr., Michael Willey, Sr., Corbett Robbins, Ryan Carter, Steven Schuyler and Tom Brannock.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 3, 2020