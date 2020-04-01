Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Nickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Nickerson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Nickerson Obituary
Connie B. Nickerson, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Segura de Leon (Spain) on February 5, 1936 and was a daughter of the late Fernando Bejarano Rubio and Dolores Tomillo Arroyo.

On July 5, 1958, she married Donald L. Nickerson. Connie was a homemaker and she enjoyed going to the casinos, quilting, sewing, crafts, antiquing, and shopping.

She is survived by her husband Donald L. Nickerson of Cambridge, a daughter Anna Willey and husband Mike of Cambridge, four grandchildren Mike Willey, Jr. and wife Dani of Cambridge, Crystal Schuyler and husband Steven of Cambridge, Dianna Willey Carter and husband Ryan of Mardela Springs, and Corbett Robbins of Trappe, 8 great grandchildren, a sister in law Janice Pritchett of East New Market, and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Connie is preceded in death by a daughter Dolores Robbins, son in law Woody Robbins, a granddaughter Sophia Robbins and a grandson Donald "DJ" James Robbins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Willey, Jr., Michael Willey, Sr., Corbett Robbins, Ryan Carter, Steven Schuyler and Tom Brannock.

Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -