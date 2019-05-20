|
CAMBRIDGE - Earl David Taylor Jr., 60, of Cambridge, MD, departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, MD.
Services will be held on Sat., May 25, 2 p.m. at Choptank Elementary School, Cambridge, MD, with a viewing Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home, PA, Cambridge, MD, and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment in John Wesley UM Church Cemetery, Liners Road.
Condolences sent to [email protected]
Published in Dorchester Star on May 24, 2019