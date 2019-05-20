Home

Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Earl David Taylor Jr.

Earl David Taylor Jr. Obituary
CAMBRIDGE - Earl David Taylor Jr., 60, of Cambridge, MD, departed this life on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Salisbury, MD.
Services will be held on Sat., May 25, 2 p.m. at Choptank Elementary School, Cambridge, MD, with a viewing Friday evening 6-8 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home, PA, Cambridge, MD, and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment in John Wesley UM Church Cemetery, Liners Road.
Condolences sent to [email protected]
Published in Dorchester Star on May 24, 2019
