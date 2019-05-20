FORT WASHINGTON - Edward L. Mundy, 68, Fort Washington, MD, departed this life on May 15, 2019. He was born in Cambridge, MD. He was the son of Rita Travers and Calvin Stanley, also step son of James Travers Sr. He was born on May 30, 1950. He attended the Public Schools of Dorchester County and graduated from Maces' Lane High School, class of "1968".

Edward also known as "ED" was a good man. Loving and showing kindness to all he met. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to fix things. He had a trade of doing carpenter work and painting.

Edward served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked at Lorton Correctional Facility and retired after working over 20 years. He also was in the Reserve for 20 years then retired. He was a Security Officer at other jobs.

He was a good husband and loving father and friend to all. He leaves to mourn his wife, Deborah; mother, Rita Travers; three daughters: Sheron, Leasha and Domnique Mundy; one step­ grandson, Markus Austin; one brother, James Travers Jr. (Estella); three sisters: Christine Anderson (Theodore), Rev. Elsie Ennals (Oliver), Lois Dillard (Ivory); four aunts: Lucille Mason, Pauline Molock (Bobby), Mary Molock (Olis), Barbara Molock; one uncle, Bedford Johnson; host of nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by step daughter, Renee Austin; one sister, Betty Travers; two nephews: Dontra Travers, James Travers III; two grandmothers: Anna Stanley, Olivia Johnson; two grandfathers: George Stanley; George Mundy; three uncles: Walter, Henry and Herbert Johnson.

Arrangements are being handled by Pope Funeral Home, District of MD. Published in Dorchester Star on May 24, 2019