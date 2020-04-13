|
|
Elizabeth "Betty Boop" M. Barrack, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 1, 1931 and was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Wray.
On September 10, 1955, she married Howard Slone Barrack, who passed away on October 16, 1978. Mrs. Barrack had a lifelong partner John O. Brannock, who passed away on March 25, 2020. Mrs. Betty worked for numerous businesses in Cambridge, but she was known for working at Leggett's in the clothing department. Later, she did some private sitting. She enjoyed dancing, crabbing and fishing behind her home on the Hudson Creek. Mrs. Barrack was a member of Spedden United Methodist Church, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Post 91 Auxiliary, Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, Neck District Volunteer Fire Company and volunteered at Pleasant Day Adult Day Care. A special thanks to the ones who were able to carry her to appointments and doing odds and ends around the house.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. A combined memorial service for Betty and John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spedden United Methodist Church, c/o Connie Johnson, 1730 Town Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 17, 2020