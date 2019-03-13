|
|
MILLSBORO, Del. - Emanuel Esque Ingram Sr., son of Emanuel and Gail Hodge, of Millsboro, DE, departed this life on Thurs., March 7, 2019 at Univ. of MD Shore Med Center at Easton, MD.
Services will be held on Fri., March 15, 12 Noon at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, Millsboro, DE, with a viewing Thursday evening 6-8 p.m. at the church and two hours prior to services on Friday. Interment in St. John Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.
Condolences sent to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 15, 2019