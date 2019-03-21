MOUNT DORA, FL - Flora Louise Wheatley was born May 16, 1932 in Wingate, MD, to Malcolm Otis Wheatley and Edna Lewis Wheatley.

Flora received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Thiel College, Greenville, PA, and earned her Masters in Business Administration from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Clarion, PA.

Flora spent her professional career in various Human Resource and Personnel Administrative positions. In 1996, she retired after 22 years with Horizon Hospital Systems in Greenville, PA. Flora also owned her own business, Todd Enterprise, where she bought and sold antiques, which gave her a great deal of enjoyment.

Throughout her life, Flora was active as a member and officer in many professional, social and service organizations. She maintained her activities in Mount Dora with continued involvement in multiple golf, bridge and social groups as well as the PEO. She balanced her activities with her love of travel, entertaining, family, neighbors and associates.

Flora was married to Omro M. Todd in 1953. They retired to the Country Club of Mount Dora in 1996. After 49 years of marriage, Omro preceded Flora in death.

Two sons survive: Marc W. Todd, daughter-in-law Marianne Forbes Todd, and their daughter, Abigail Kathleen Todd, of Summerville, SC; and Jon M.L. Todd and his wife Ann Todd who reside in Johnson City, TN. Flora is also survived by her sister, Shirley Leaf Bealefeld and her husband John Bealefeld Sr., of Stevensville, MD; as well as her niece, Valerie Carole Coughlin, and her sons: Jonathan, Michael and Benjamin Coughlin, all of Ocean City, MD.

Flora married Richard W. Doster in 2003. Richard preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2018.

Flora was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at The First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, Florida. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall at 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Omro M. Todd, Ph.D Scholarship Fund at Thiel College, 75 College Ave., Greenville, PA 16125. Published in Dorchester Star on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary