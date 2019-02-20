QUANTICO - Gale Lee Messick Thomas, 65, of Quantico, MD, gained her angel wings on February 16, 2019 following a year-long battle with cancer. Gale was born Sept. 9, 1953 in Cambridge, MD, to the late Perry H. and Betty T. Messick.

She is a 1971 graduate of Cambridge High School and 1973 graduate of West Liberty State. Gale worked as a dental hygienist for 45 years in both Cambridge and Salisbury. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cambridge and Rockawalkin United Methodist Church in Hebron. Gale gave the best hugs and was always willing to listen or lend a hand.

Gale's life was defined most by her relationships with her family and many wonderful friends who became family. She enjoyed collecting antiques and boating with her devoted husband of 42 years, Ronald E. Thomas. Together they raised three children: Michelle T. Wagaman, of Fredericksburg, VA; Stacy L. Thomas, of Ocean City; Jeffrey C. Thomas, of Bivalve; and five spoiled grandchildren: Caroline Wagaman, Andrew Thomas, Kyle Wagaman, Connor Foley, and Hadley Thomas. Gale enjoyed special relationships with her son-in-law, Bryan Wagaman; and daughter-in-law, Brittany Thomas. Gale is also survived by one brother, Herbert Messick and his wife Deena, of Cambridge; nephew, Carl Messick; niece, Jennifer Daniels; and their families.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 21 at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Rev. Julie Lewis will officiate. Interment at Dorchester Memorial Park will be private. A reception will follow at the Rockawalkin Community Hall, 6772 Rockawalkin Rd., Hebron, MD 21830.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockawalkin United Methodist Church, 6777 Rockawalkin Rd., Hebron, MD 21830.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Wagaman, Carl Messick, John Smullen, John Aukward, Ray Bolt, and Carter Christensen.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to send condolences to the family. Published in Dorchester Star on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary