Gloria L. Dunn Smith, 95, of Cambridge, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center.
She was born in Cambridge on January 6, 1925 to the late John W. and Irene S. Travers Bradley.
Gloria attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the Class of 1942.
After graduating from school, Gloria married Robert Howard Dunn and together raised four children. Robert Sr. died in 1968. In 1973 she married Lawrence Smith. Lawrence died in 1987.
Gloria was a very energetic woman where she found enjoyment in helping others. She worked at Phillips Packing Company and Sears and Roebuck and was a nursing assistant for over 20 years. She volunteered at the Dorchester Hospital Auxiliary and also at St. Vincent DePaul she also volunteered at the lighthouse in Cambridge.
She was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary, Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church.
Gloria was always on the go, shopping, especially shopping for clothes, eating at restaurants and traveling. She could run circles around anyone she came in contact with. Family time was very important to Gloria, and she loved them all. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. For the last three years Gloria has been cared for at Chesapeake Woods Dementia Unit by a wonderful nursing staff, where there are not enough words to express our appreciation.
She is survived by her children, Danny Lee Dunn and his wife Pauline, Timothy Dunn and his wife Carol Ann and Kathy Green and her husband Ritchie; grandchildren Jeff Dunn, wife Tracy April Dunn Mongan, husband Matthew, Justin Wheatley, fiance Kristin, and Michael Cutler; great grandchildren McKenna Dean, Madison Dunn, Miles Mongan and Marcus Mongan, and Kherington Wheatley, Kylie Wheatley; sister-in-law Connie Bradley.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and husbands was her son Robert Howard Dunn, Jr., and her granddaughter Jennifer R. Dunn; brother Travers W. Bradley, and sister Patricia Channell.
A walk- through viewing was held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. A funeral service followed with Rev. Bruce Byrolly officiating. Interment followed the service at Dorchester Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers were McKenna Dean, Jeff Dunn, Justin Wheatley, Michael Cutler, Pat Channel and Travers Bradley, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Larry Bradley and Mike Channel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria's name can be made to St. Mary, Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church, 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge, MD 21613 or American Heart Association
, 217 E. Redwood St., 11th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.
