CAMBRIDGE - SGT James A. "Jimmy" Jones, 76, of Cambridge, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, April 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Cambridge, MD on Oct. 11, 1942 and was a son of the late Orland Thomas Jones Sr. and Ruth Price Jones. Jimmy attended the local schools in Cambridge.

He enlisted in the Maryland Army National Guard and retired in 1990 after 25 years as a SGT E5. Jimmy was very patriotic and a dedicated soldier that served his country with honor and distinction.

Jimmy married the former Mary Diane Abbott on Nov. 14, 1987 and made their home in Cambridge. He worked for several different sewing factories and retired from Yale Sport Wear after 35 years.

The family would like to thank Coastal Hospice for the excellent care that was given to Jimmy during his illness. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Gao from the Cancer Center in Easton, MD.

Surviving him is his wife Diane of 31 years; children: Valerie Patrick (Lee), of Preston, MD; Christopher Jones and his fiance Nicole, of Cambridge, MD; sisters: Betty Bell (Norman), of Cambridge; Sarah Sheets, of Cambridge; brother, Howard Jones, of Cambridge; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend "Choas" his dog.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, are two sisters: Margaret Robbins, Ella Jones; and a brother, Orland Thomas Jones Jr.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 1, beginning 2 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Officiating was Pastor George Wheatley Jr. A viewing was held from 12 to 2 p.m. Interment followed the service at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge, with military honors.

Serving as pallbearers were Wylie Abbott, Frankie Warner Sr., Frankie Warner Jr., Craig Elzey Jr., Norman Bell, Nickolas Foxwell, Kyle Jones, Christopher Gleockler and Howard Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High St., Cambridge, MD 21613, to help defray funeral costs.

Published in Dorchester Star on May 3, 2019