CAMBRIDGE - JoAnna Todd Wroten, 81, of Cambridge, MD, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.

JoAnna was born in Cambridge to the late Audrey Odell Todd and Maysie Marie Mills Todd on Oct. 16, 1937.

She attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1955.

On Dec. 31, 1955, JoAnna married George R. Wroten. They just recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

JoAnna attended Countryside Christian Church and worked as the Secretary for the CCC School for many years. She loved gardening and canning, but most of all, watching her great grandchildren whom she truly loved.

She is survived by her husband, George; a daughter, Rosemarie W. Hurley and her husband Mark; granddaughter, Elizabeth Foxwell and her husband William; great grandsons: Austin and Andrew Mitchell, all of Cambridge; and a sister, Joyce Todd Brown (Orlan), formerly of Bridgeville, DE.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, beginning 2 p.m. at Countryside Christian Church, 5333 Austin Road, Cambridge, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Countryside Christian Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.

Published in Dorchester Star on Feb. 22, 2019