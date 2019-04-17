CAMBRIDGE - John R. "Bubba" Huber, 56, of Cambridge, Md. passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home.

Born August 17, 1962 in Baltimore, he was the son of Mary and John Huber Jr.

He attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge-South Dorchester High with the class of 1980. For over 20 years, he worked for Air Liquide as a forklift operator. He had also worked at other jobs in the area before his failing health no longer allowed.

Bubba was always an avid sports fan. He played in local modified softball leagues for many seasons. During his younger years, he coached Little League. Bubba loved watching kids play baseball and soccer, especially his nephew Nathan, as well as many of the kids he fondly looked upon as his "adopted kids". He was looking forward to the coming baseball season.

Bubba was a walking encyclopedia, he was often referred as "your phone a friend" for anything related to music, sports or entertainment. Anyone could call him and he would have the answer. He also enjoyed watching the Orioles and the Ravens. Bubba will always be remembered as a caring and gentle giant with a heart of gold and love for children.

Surviving besides his parents; are sister, Sue Covey and husband Mark, of Hurlock; brother, Billy Huber and wife Lori, of Church Creek; nieces: Megan Insley, Lauren Covey; nephew, Nathan Huber; and several aunts, uncle, and cousins.

A viewing will be held Monday evening, April 22 at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, from 6 p.m. till 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dave Stewart officiating. A private family interment will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bubba should be made to Cambridge Little League, P.O. Box 1275, Cambridge, MD 21613.

To share online condolences, visit: www.newcombcollins.com Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 19, 2019