1/
Kenneth LeCompte Hayward
1931 - 2020
Kenneth L. Hayward, 88, of Cambridge went with his Heavenly Father on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at UMSMC at Chestertown after giving his heart to the Lord on Tuesday, June 16th during a video call with his great nephew Scott Holotik.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge beginning 12:00 p.m. A visitation with family will be held an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park.

To share online condolences with the family and view full obituary, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

Published in Dorchester Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
