Born March 22, 1934, Lucille B. Nielsen went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at Mallard Bay in Cambridge, at age 85.
She suffered with Parkinson's for years but was a very strong woman. She buried three men and one daughter in her lifetime. She was forced to quit school in the sixth grade, yet she got her GED at age 58.
Although she retired from Airpax, she considered herself a Woolworth girl, where she worked for years. She loved bingo, Wheel of Fortune, and word searches.
Some will remember her as Lucille, some as grandma, some as mom mom, and some called her mom. She is survived by one son, Patrick Collington, his wife Tracy; two granddaughters: Stacy Collington and Lacy Rosignol and her husband Ronnie; one great-grandson, Connor.
As a member of Souls Harbor Church of God, service will be held Sunday September 29, 2019. Services begin at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Dorchester Star on Sept. 20, 2019