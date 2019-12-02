|
Marie-Paule Lucille Gaudette, passed away on November 30, 2019 in Bolivia, NC at the age of 98.
Marie was married to the late Robert Leo Gaudette for 73 years. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Elaine Sherwood and son Robert Paul Gaudette along with four grandchildren Abby, David, Sarah, Zachary and five great grandchildren Anne, Evie, Kate, Woody and Julia. He was also the mother of the late Gerard "Jerry" Gaudette.
Born in 1921 in Quebec, Canada to parents Elisee Morneau and Helene Rioux, the family moved to the United States when Marie was young. She married Robert "Bob" Gaudette, her childhood sweetheart on September 7, 1945 in Fall River, MA.
The couple moved from Massachusetts to Cambridge, MD in 1956, where Bob worked for the Rob Roy clothing company and Marie was a housewife. In Cambridge, Marie and Bob attended the Saint Mary Refuge of Sinners church. After retirement, they settled in Estero, FL where they were very active in the Cypress Bend RV Resort community. They loved their time in Florida and made many lifelong friends. In 2014 they moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC to be closer to their daughter.
A private service will be held by the family.
Published in Dorchester Star on Dec. 6, 2019