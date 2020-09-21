Mark Grant Williams, Sr, was born at the Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Massachusetts, on May 25th, 1954. He was the youngest son of Edwin C. Williams, Jr. and Phyllis M. (Wilson) Williams. Mark had homes in Cambridge, Maryland, and on Hermit Island, Moultonborough, New Hampshire. He died at his home on Hermit Island after a long battle against pancreatic cancer. As the time of his death neared, he was comforted by his son, Mark Williams, Jr.; his grandson, Caleb Williams; his long-time friend, Howall Gordy; his cousin, Gary Wilson; his brother, Dana Williams; and his sister-in-law, Judy Williams.



Mark spent his youth in Southborough, Massachusetts, and he graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in nearby Northborough in 1972. Following high school, Mark attended college at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, New Hampshire, and then received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology, in Rochester, New York.



Among Mark's many accomplishments was his consulting business, M. Williams, Associates, in Nashua, New Hampshire. This company, "...with over 30 years of construction and dispute resolution experience...[provided expertise in getting]... to the heart of the claims process efficiently and effectively, specializing in negotiation and quick resolution of complex construction issues/claims." Mark was the founder and at the time he partnered with global firms on multibillion dollar projects, M. Williams Associates was the largest civil engineering consultant firm in the Eastern US only preceded by his other two consultant firms Vector and The Northern Group which were 2nd and 3rd to M. Williams Associates. Furthermore, he was deeply involved in the success with the completion of "the Big Dig" in Boston which provided us with the newest of the Boston Bridges, the Leonard P. Zaikim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and streamline transportation. He has consulted and worked with global companies such as CH2M Hill and most recently, the world's largest civil engineering firm in the world, Jacob's Engineering. Mark was respected for the quality, integrity and sacrifices he made to be the best in his line of work.



When Mark was not dedicating his time and effort to his business, he enjoyed life at his beloved home at Hermit Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Mark was never happier than when he was at "the lake"working on his home, socializing with family and long term friends, and, most of all, being in a boat on the water. His most memorable smiles were captured while cruising the lake in his boats, such as his Chapparell, Prop a Tee, water skiing, or joining friends in their boats. This lake that Mark felt so at home on had been a part of his life for over 60 years. As a hobby, Mark had many investments in real estate. These properties have come and gone, but one that he could never let go of was Hermit Island. The families we will forever share a life with best friends we will have for life and never will life get too crazy that island time and time with our cove families can't cure. To our family, it became a state of mind. The only place in the world he felt safe. Blanketed by 360 degrees of water that separated both mind and body from the noise of the world known to the Island Boys as "the mainland." that something special.



His Grandson, Caleb, says of Mark that he will be remembered as iron-willed, self-made and with a heart of gold. Grampa Williams would often sacrifice his own time, happiness and money for the good of the ones he loved. As far as grampas go, he always had a wisecrack. "Fast as a turd of hurdles"



"That's 'kewel'"



Mark was predeceased by his father, Edwin Williams. He is survived by his son, Mark, Jr.; and his grandson, Caleb, both of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; his mother, Phyllis; his brother, Dana; and sister-in-law, Judy; all of Belfast, Maine; and his partner, Anna Stanton, of Cambridge, Maryland. Mark was blessed with nieces, a nephew, aunts, cousins, and friends from coast to coast.



Plans for a memorial service to celebrate Mark's life will be made when it becomes safe again for people to gather safely. It is the family's hope that this will be in spring or early summer of 2021.



