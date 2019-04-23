Home

Mary Elizabeth Woolford Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Woolford, 80, was called home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester.
Mary was born on Feb. 14, 1939 in Suffolk, Virginia. She was the daughter of Mary Freeman and Ernest Watford and the mother of Gerald, Anthony, Linda, Michael, Leslie Murrill; Russell, Rodney, Eugene Woolford; and Connie Pattrick.
Services will be held Sat., April 27, 2 p.m. at New Revelations Baptist Church, 711 Bradley Ave., Cambridge, MD, with a viewing two hours prior. Interment: Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.
Condolences sent to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in Dorchester Star on Apr. 26, 2019
