Mary S. Moseley, 87, of Orlando, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 while on vacation in Cambridge, MD. She was born in Washington, D.C. on April 24, 1933 to the late Roy Lemay Clinard and Inez Susie Palmer Clinard.



Mary attended schools in Silver Spring, MD, and graduated from Blair High School. On September 19, 1954, she married Theodore Francis Moseley, Jr. Mary had a heart of gold. Her duty in life was to help people. She volunteered for countless organizations and causes, including Meals on Wheels. She would do anything for anyone. Mary also enjoyed shopping, playing the slots, and arts and crafts. She was a member of the Elks Lodge #1079 in Orlando, FL, and the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church.



Mary is survived by her children Patricia Marie Logan and husband William of Cambridge, Theodore Francis Moseley III and wife Melanie, and Michael Joseph Moseley, both of Orlando; grandchildren Tiffany Marie O'Brien and husband Aaron, Jason Newman and wife Nicole, Thomas-John Francis Moseley, Tara-Jeanette B. Primm and husband John C., Stevincent Rian Moseley, and Kyle Michael Moseley; great grandchildren Kylie Rose O'Brien, Evan Matthew O'Brien, Olivia O'Brien, Logan Ford Newman, Parker Drew Newman, Evan Daniel Vitagliano, Layla Nicole Primm, and Wesley Alexander Primm; and her sisters Nancy Clinard and Royanne Moore. Besides her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband.



A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store